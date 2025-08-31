So, The Wall will no longer be associated with his ‘favourite’ IPL club Rajasthan Royals.

A per the official clarification, they have parted ways amicably.

Yet, there seems to be more than meets the eye.

Was Mr. Dependable happy at the way the team was run especially in the wake of the abysmal outing in the last the edition of the tournament?

Now, there seems to be an Assam angle that is being attributed to Dravid’s exit.

According to media reports, Assam lad Riyan Parag’s ‘inevitable’ elevation to the helm didn’t go down well with Dravid.

On the contrary, the former India captain preferred senior pros like Yasahvi Jaiswal and Druv Jurel to the plum job much to the disapproval of the management.

Parag was surprisingly entrusted with the job in the 2025 IPL owing to regular skipper Sanju Samson getting injured.

But much to the team’s peril, Parag’s return was somewhat meager.

However the buzz is that the RR management is looking at a full-time captaincy role for the Assam batter.

Dravid sticking to his stance was reportedly not in accordance with the perspective.

With Samson on his way out – a move not cutting much ice with the head coach, Parag’s ascendancy seems to be a formality.

According to Hindustan Times, RR want to encash Parag’s popularity in the Northeast.

Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium is RR’s second home and going with the hysteria during the previous edition, an Assam skipper leading the side would augment the brand value of the side.

Dravid was offered a promotion but that would have deprived him of a bigger say in the running of the team.

So, probably, the writing was on the wall.

Sheer obstinacy on the part of the part of the RR authorities seems to have queered Dravid’s pitch.

But the million-dollar question is: Why is this Parag obsession which is causing consternation within the team?

Does financial interest hold so much of relevance at the expense of cricketing dynamics?

Well, didn’t somebody say IPL is a lucrative business venture?