Aizawl: Two Myanmar nationals were arrested in south Mizoram’s Siaha district while attempting to smuggle foreign currency notes totalling 1.48 crore on January 10, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Following intelligence regarding cross border smuggling activities, Assam Rifles and Mizoram police launched joint operation in the area.

The paramilitary force also conducted area domination patrols and established mobile vehicle check posts at strategic locations.

During the operation, two Myanmar nationals were apprehended for attempting to smuggle the foreign currency notes, the statement said.

Two mobile phones and a Burmese bike were also seized from them, it said.

