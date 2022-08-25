Aizawl: Mizoram police has recovered nine exotic species of wildlife at Vairengte along the MIzoram-Assam border on Wednesday, police said in a statement.

Police said that alert and vigilant Vairengte police check gate duty staff rescued the nine exotic wildlife species being smuggled in a vehicle.

The rescued species included two Capybara and seven Grey monkeys.

The driver of the vehicle identified as John Lalramnghaka (39) and his accomplice Lalremruata (20) both from Vairengte were arrested, said a police official.

Police have arrested the duo. Further probe is underway, the official added.

Earlier in May, Mizoram police seized as many as 468 smuggled exotic wildlife species in the Champhai district.

The rescued animals include four tortoises, 11 snakes, 442 lizards, four-toed sloths, two beavers, one wild cat and four pattos.

The five animal smugglers were arrested while trying to cross the Tiau river with cages containing the animals.