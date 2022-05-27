The Mizoram police is gearing up to tackle the menace of smuggling of exotic animals.

The Mizoram police said that a “dire need is felt to activate district wildlife crime control sub-units” to tackle smuggling of exotic animals.

On May 25, smuggled exotic animals in huge numbers were recovered and seized by the police in Champhai district of Mizoram.

As many as 468 exotic wildlife species were recovered by the police in Mizoram.

The rescued animals include: four tortoises, 11 snakes, 442 lizards, four toed sloths, two beavers, one wild cat and four patos.

“In the wake of recent seizures of illegally smuggled exotic wildlife species, dire need is felt to activate district wildlife crime control sub-units, headed by SSP,” Mizoram police said.

The Mizoram police has also sought the support from the people of the state to tackle the smuggling of exotic animals through the state.

“Public support is crucial to fight this menace,” Mizoram police said.

Notably, the SP of Lunglei district of Mizoram, on Thursday, convened a meeting of Lunglei district wildlife crime control sub-unit, which was attended by Lunglei DFO, commanding officer of the 3Bn Assam Rifles, honorary wildlife warden of Lunglei and representatives from environment forest and climatic change department and custom preventive force of Lunglei.

“The meeting extensively deliberated upon strengthening of cooperation among the members for prevention, detection and investigation of wildlife crimes,” Mizoram police stated.