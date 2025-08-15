Imphal: Constable (late) Deepak Chingakham of the Border Security Force (BSF), a native of Manipur, has been posthumously honoured with the Vir Chakra for his exceptional courage and selfless leadership in the line of duty.

Chingakham, who served with the 7th Battalion BSF, sustained fatal injuries during unprovoked cross-border firing by Pakistani forces along the International Boundary in the RS Pura sector of Jammu on May 10, 2025, as part of Operation Sindoor. He succumbed to his injuries the following day, May 11.

He is among two Vir Chakra awardees from Manipur this year, alongside Rizwan Malik, and follows in the footsteps of Sepoy K. Ashuli Mao, the first from the state to receive the honour during the 1999 Kargil War.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh paid tribute to Chingakham on X, describing his sacrifice as “a timeless reminder of the indomitable spirit of our land” and a source of inspiration for future generations.

His father, Chingakham Bonbihari of Yairipok Yambem Mathak Leikai in Imphal East, expressed both grief and pride, saying his son’s sacrifice “inspires the nation and fills Manipur with immense pride.”

As a mark of recognition, the Governor-in-Council approved the appointment of Chingakham’s brother, Naoba Singh, as Assistant Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) under the state Home Department.

The central and state governments have also extended an ex gratia of Rs 1.1 crore to the family, under the Centre’s funding schemes and the Manipur government’s Major Laishram Jyotin Singh, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous) Ex-Gratia Scheme.