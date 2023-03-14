Manipur governor presents 28 individuals for promoting Manipuri culture

IMPHAL: In recognition and honour of their outstanding contribution to promoting Manipuri culture, the Manipur State Kala Akademi (MSKA) honoured 28 recipients of its awards in six categories for the year 2021 at a function held at Maharaj Ghandrakirti auditorium in Imphal on Monday.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey presented Manipur State Kala Akademi Lifetime Achievement Award 2021 to Kshetrimayum Randhoni Devi, a noted theatre personality of Manipur.

The award carries a shawl, citation, memento and a cheque of Rs 3 lakh. She also presented MSKA Fellow-2021 to Chabungbam Kondum Singh and Sougaijam Thanil Singh.

The Manipur Governor also distributed the MSKA Award and MSKA Young Talent Award to 19 personalities and six young artists respectively.

Since its inception, MSKA has been making efforts on a sustained basis for the promotion, preservation and propagation of rich cultural traditions such as music, dance, theatre, literature and fine arts within and outside the state.

The Akademi organized festivals, workshops, seminars, symposia and cultural exchange programmes. Speaking on the occasion the Governor said that the efforts of the MSKA will certainly preserve and promote the rare and unique cultural heritage of Manipur.

Urging one and all to contribute their mite in promoting the beautiful and world-famous Manipuri culture, the Governor said that she will inform the President and the Prime Minister about the beautiful culture of the state.



Manipur Minister Th. Basanta Kumar Singh who was the guest of honour at the function said that our identity is represented by our rich culture and also stated that we are proud of it.

He said that our cultural heritage is reflected by classical Manipuri dance, traditional folk art forms and dances of different tribal groups.

He also urged all to contribute to the promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the State.