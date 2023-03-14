IMPHAL: The troopers of Assam Rifles recovered narcotics valued at Rs 10 crores at Moreh in Manipur along the Indo-Myanmar border, an official of the Defense wing said on Tuesday.

The recovery of the 20.625 Kgs banned WY tablets was made when the Assam Rifles thwarted an attempt made by an alleged Myanmar national drug smuggler to transport the deadly narcotics on his Kenbo bike to India through porous international border pillar 79, the source informed.

A foot patrolling party of the 5 Assam Rifles while carrying out a routine checking operation near Border Pillar No.79 at Muslim Basti, Moreh Ward No 5 around 9 am on Monday, they spotted a man riding his Bike from Myanmar side, the source informed.

On seeing the situation, the man out of fear dumped a bag and fled from the area towards Myanmar, the source asserted.

On checking the carton, a huge quantity of WY tablets weighing 20.625 Kg (including the weight of the packaging material) was found. The drugs were covered inside the 21 small packages, the source confirmed.

The seized drugs were later handed over to the Moreh police station, the source added.