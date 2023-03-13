AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered Foreign liquor worth Rs. 6.48 lakhs in general area Melbuk on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles based on specific information.

The Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in General Area Melbuk Xg I and no individual was found.

Approximate cost of the recovered Foreign liquor is Rs 6,48,000 /- (Six Lakh forty-eight thousand only). The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Department, Champhai on 13 January 2023 for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram along Indo-Myanmar Border. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.