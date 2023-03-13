AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, SERCHIPP Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 40 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs. 22.4 lakh in general area Ruantlang, Champhai and apprehended one individual on March 11 last.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Custom Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered areca nuts Rs 22.4 lakh (Twenty two lakh Forty Thousand only). The seized consignment and apprehended individual was handed over to Custom department, Champhai on 11 March 2023 for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.