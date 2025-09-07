Dimapur: A total of 367 teachers recruited under Nagaland’s Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) 2016 will begin an indefinite sit-in protest at the Directorate of School Education in Nagaland’s Kohima starting September 8.

The Nagaland RMSA Teachers’ Association–2016 announced the protest in a press release on Sunday, blaming the state government’s continued silence and inaction for failing to resolve their long-pending demands for service benefits and rightful dues, which the Supreme Court has already legally settled.

The protesting teachers are demanding that the state government recognize their salary and service benefits from the date of their original appointment in 2016.

They also urged the authorities to implement the 2017 Revision of Pay (ROP) scale, including annual increments, matching the pay granted to their 13 counterparts from SSA-RMSA 2010.

Additionally, they demanded the enforcement of Office Memorandum No. AR-3/GEN-231/2011, dated March 29, 2017.

The association stated that the peaceful sit-in protest will continue without interruption until the concerned authorities acknowledge and fulfill their demands.

It affirmed that the protest will adhere strictly to principles of non-violence, lawful conduct, and peaceful assembly, as directed by the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima.

The association accused the state government of violating legal mandates by refusing to implement the teachers’ legitimate claims, calling it a grave affront to justice and human dignity.

The RMSA Teachers’ Association urged civil society groups, student unions, workers’ associations, and the public to stand in solidarity and support their constitutional right to peaceful protest.