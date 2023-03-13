AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, SERCHIPP Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 70 Cases of illegal foreign origin Cigarettes worth Rs. 1.05 crore in general area Tlangsam, Champhai and apprehended one individual on 10 March 2023.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Custom Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered foreign origin cigarettes Rs 1.05 Crore (One Crore Five lakh only). The seized consignment and apprehended individual was handed over to Custom department, Champhai on March 11 last for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal foreign origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.