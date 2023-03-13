AIZAWL: Lunglei Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) and apprehended two suspected cadres of Kuki Chin National Army (KCNA) at Hmunnuam village of Lawngtalai district on March 10 last.

The suspected cadres, both Bangladeshi nationals, were allegedly attending a meeting of KCNA at Bungtlang in which a plan was being hatched to smuggle weapons from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

On their way back they took a halt at a location were Bangladeshi illegal immigrants have been resettled.

Assam Rifles had specific intelligence about their movements and whereabouts and launched an operation which helped in nabbing the suspects.

Though both the cadres tried to run away on being confronted, officer and Jawan from Assam Rifles pursued and chased the suspected cadres finally nabbing them. Apprehension of the suspected cadres would be a big blow to the nefarious activities of alleged anti national elements on our motherland and would go a long way in maintaining peace and harmony in the Mizoram.