Imphal: At least two hardcore cadres of different proscribed underground outfits responsible for the killing of the Assam Rifles Commanding Officer and his family members and jawans in an ambush have been apprehended in different operations in this sensitive border state during the past 24 hours, an official source said on Thursday.

Mantripukhri Battalion Assam Rifles, under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), apprehended a hardcore cadre of Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) from Yaingangpokpi, Kangpokpi District, on Wednesday, a defence wing statement said.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Self-Styled Sergeant Major Solomon alias Momo, of Manipur Naga People’s Front (Front), who was involved in the Behiang ambush on November 14, 2021.

The arrested person has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency, Imphal Branch, for necessary legal action, the statement said.

It may be noted that the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles (AR) and his family—wife and son—along with four AR personnel, were killed when the convoy carrying the CO was attacked by militants at S Sehken village in Churachandpur district, Manipur.

The NIA has declared cash rewards for information on ten militants from Manipur-based insurgent groups People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF). The ten insurgents are wanted over the ambush attack on an Assam Rifles convoy.

Meanwhile, the Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended an active UNLF Insurgent Cadre in the Tengnoupal district, Manipur, on Wednesday. Based on specific input, troops of Assam Rifles undertook an operation that led to the apprehension of an active UNLF Insurgent Cadre at Chamol Junction, Tengnoupal.

The insurgent cadre has been handed over to Kakching Police Station for further investigation.