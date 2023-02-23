NEW DELHI: Officials of the Assam police, on Thursday (February 23), arrested senior Congress leader Pawan Khera from the Delhi airport.

Pawan Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport by the Assam police after he was deplaned from a flight to Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Khera was de-boarded from an IndiGo flight to Raipur, where he was heading for the AICC plenary session, scheduled to begin Friday.

Pawan Khera was detained from Terminal 1 of the IGI airport in Delhi and was subsequently arrested by the Assam police.

A case was registered against Pawan Khera at the Haflong police station in Dima Hasao district of Assam for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read: Assam cabinet approves guidelines for RoW for speedy rollout of 5G

Khera recently had referred to the PM as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi” while demanding a probe into allegations made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

“If Narasimha Rao could form a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee), if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC, then what problem does Narendra Gautam Das…sorry Damodardas…Modi have?” Khera had said.

“Using a flimsy FIR to restrict his movement and silence him is a shameful, unacceptable act. The entire party stands with Pawan ji,” said KC Venugopal, a senior Congress leader.

Also read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Pawan Khera for remarks on PM Modi

Earlier Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa sarma had slammed Congress leader Pawan Khera over his remarks on PM Modi.

“Make no mistake-pathetic remarks by courtier Pawan Khera on PM’s father have blessings of the top levels of Congress, which is full of entitlement and disdain against a person of humble origins being PM. India will not forget or forgive these horrible remarks of Congressmen,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.