Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lashed out at Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera for allegedly mocking the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Sarma claimed the country will not forgive “these horrible remarks of Congressmen”.

“Make no mistake- pathetic remarks by courtier Pawan Khera on PM’s father have blessings of the top levels of Congress, which is full of entitlement and disdain against a person of humble origins being PM. India will not forget or forgive these horrible remarks of Congressmen,” Sarma said in a tweet on Monday.

Addressing a press conference on February 17, Khera said when a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) could be set up by former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, “what is the problem of Narendra Gautamdas, sorry….Narendra Damodardas Modi”.

A video shows Khera asking if the PM’s name has “Gautamdas” or Damodardas and is told the correct name.

“Name is Damodardas but deeds are of Gautamdas,” Khera said.

Interestingly, in 2014, Sarma, who was then health minister of the previous Congress government, slammed Modi and said that the ‘blood of Muslims’ flows through the water pipes of Gujarat.

In May last year, Chief Minister Sarma inadvertently called Amit Shah the “Prime Minister” at a public event in Assam.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Congress had asked whether the ruling party has decided to replace Narendra Modi with the top post or a campaign has been launched to promote the Union Home Minister as the Prime Minister.