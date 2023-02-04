NEW DELHI: Chairman of the Adani group – Gautam Adani has dismissed the allegations of his rise being connected to his association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gautam Adani termed these allegations and claims as ‘baseless’.

“These allegations are baseless. The fact of the matter is that my professional success is not because of any individual leader,” said Gautam Adani in a TV interview.

Notably, the Adani group lost over 100 million USD in the last six days, since the publication of the Hindenburg report.

Hindenburg Research, an American short-seller had accused the Adani group of improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation.

The opposition parties in India, led by the Congress, have demanded an investigation into the accusations on the Adani group either by a joint parliamentary committee or a probe under the Supreme Court.