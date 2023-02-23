SHILLONG: Election campaigning in the poll-bound Northeast state of Meghalaya has gained momentum with just a few days left for polling.

Parties and candidates in Meghalaya are going all out to woo the voters of the state.

The BJP, which is contesting solo and fielded candidates in all the 60 constituencies in Meghalaya for the assembly elections, is leaving no stone unturned to attract the voters in favour of the party.

The BJP has been banking on its promise of installing a “corruption-free” government in Meghalaya, to win the assembly elections in the state this time.

With polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly scheduled to be held on February 27, the BJP, in a last ditch effort, has decided to bring its star campaigner – PM Narendra Modi – for election campaigning in the state.

PM Narendra Modi will address a mega public rally of the BJP at Shillong in Meghalaya on February 24.

PM Modi will address voters at Khyndailad, a neighbourhood in Shillong, on February 24 to drum up support for the 60 candidates of the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in Meghalaya.

This will be PM Narendra Modi’s first roadshow in Meghalaya.

“I request the public in general to come and attend the roadshow at Police Bazar (in Shillong, Meghalaya) on February 24,” said Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie.

Earlier, the Meghalaya BJP had alleged that the ruling NPP-led MDA government denied permission for holding of an election rally of PM Modi at the PA Sangma stadium at Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.