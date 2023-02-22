SHILLONG: Assets of Meghalaya assembly speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, in the last five years, increased by 68 percent to Rs 146.31 crore.

This was claimed by a report published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Meghalaya Election Watch.

Notably, Metbah Lyngdoh is the richest candidate in Meghalaya to be contesting the assembly elections in the state.

UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh had declared assets of Rs 87.26 crore in the 2018 Meghalaya assembly elections, the report stated.

Moreover, there has also been a considerable increase in the assets of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Also read: Meghalaya assembly elections 2023: Will not let ‘outsiders’ impose CAA, NRC: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma reported an increase in his assets, from Rs 5.33 crore in 2018 to Rs 14.06 crore — a rise of 164 percent.

Meghalaya urban affairs minister Sniawbhalang Dhar had the highest increase in his assets in the last five years at 607 percent.

Meghalaya power minister James Sangma, who is seeking re-election from Dadenggre constituency, increased by 568 percent from Rs 7 crore in 2018 to Rs 53 crore in 2023.

The assets of Meghalaya leader of opposition Mukul Sangma and his wife DD Shira also rose from Rs 13.59 crore in 2018 to Rs 28.21 crore in 2023, which is an increase of 108 percent.