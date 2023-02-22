SHILLONG: Election campaigning in poll-bound Northeast state of Meghalaya has intensified, with parties and candidates going all out to woo the voters of the hill state.

Chief of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday (February 22), addressed a massive public rally at Rajabala in Garo Hills region of Meghalaya.

A sea of people turned up for the mega public rally of the TMC at Rajabala in West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya.

Addressing the public rally at Rajabala in Meghalaya, TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a veiled attack on the BJP.

She said that the TMC “will not allow people coming from outside to impose CAA and NRC” on people of Meghalaya.

“Don’t allow people from outside impose CAA and NRC on you,” TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said at the election rally in Meghalaya.

She further urged the people of Meghalaya to vote for the TMC “to bring change and take the hill state on the path of progress”.

Mamata Banerjee added that the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government “is mired in scandals”.

“From poor healthcare to bad roads, they have inflicted suffering on the people of Meghalaya,” said Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking at the same rally, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged the people of Meghalaya to put into power those who do not serve “their masters in Delhi or Guwahati”.

“We need a leader who can stand for the rights of the people and not a puppet who has sold his spine to the masters sitting in the ivory towers of Delhi and Guwahati,” said Abhishek Banerjee.