Agartala: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday dubbed poll-bound Tripura as her second home.

After arriving at MBB Airport in Agartala, Banerjee said that if West Bengal is her first home then Tripura is the second.

“When BJP was torturing everyone in Tripura, TMC stood by them. Vehicles of our MPs including Sushmita Dev, Kakali Dastidar, Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen and others also came under attack. When the first Congress formed the government in Tripura that time the then MP Santoshmohan Deb, Manoranjan Bhakra and me worked together. I know Tripura very closely and worked here as my home,” said Mamata.

Claiming that Tripura is not new for her, Banerjee said, “There is a longstanding relationship between Tripura and West Bengal. It’s like my home as I can talk in Bengali, and our food and attire are also the same”.

Banerjee also visited the Tripurasundari temple at Udaipur in the Gomati district to perform puja.

On Tuesday, Banerjee will address an election rally in Agartala.