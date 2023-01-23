AGARTALA: Political parties in poll-bound Tripura have intensified their campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the Northeastern state.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura is also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters in favour of its candidates.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will arrive in Agartala – the capital city of Tripura – on a two-day visit on February 6.

Sources in the TMC said that the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee recently held a meeting to decide the party’s strategy for the Tripura assembly elections.

“Mamata Banerjee is likely to arrive in Tripura on a two-day visit. She will come to Agartala on February 6 in the afternoon and will spend the night in Agartala,” the TMC source said.

“Then Mamata Banerjee will visit the temple of Mata Tripurasundari in Udaipur on the morning of February 7. After performing puja, Mamata Banerjee will hold a road show in Agartala,” the source added.

The single-phase elections to the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly will be held on February 27.

The counting of votes will be held on March 2.