Assam Govt Job 2025 JB University Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt teaching job in JB University Jorhat Assam in 2025.

Jagannath Barooah (JB) University Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt teaching job of Assistant Professor (purely temporary) in the Department of English in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of English

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 12th August 2025 from 2:30 PM onwards. The venue is in Department of English, Jagannath Barooah University, Barpatra Ali, Jorhat-785001, Assam

How to apply :

Applicants may appear on the day of interview with all original testimonials. Applicant must also bring a Demand Draft of Rs. 100 (Rupees One Hundred Only) in favor of “Principal, J.B College”, Jorhat payable at Jorhat on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here