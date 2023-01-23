AGARTALA: Tripura Police arrested four BJP workers including a saffron party corporator of ward number 51 of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) for allegedly attacking a Congress worker.

However, the Tripura police have also arrested the Congress worker after BJP filed another FIR against him.

Speaking on the issues, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar Das said that Congress worker Pankaj Barman was attacked by BJP workers.

“Soon after we received the information, we immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Later, we summoned Pankaj Barman to the police station and noted everything and he filed a complaint. In his complaint Pankaj alleged that around 10 PM on Sunday some people detained him and attacked him severely as he is a supporter of Congress and he came under attack by BJP supporters,” the SDPO said.

SDPO Das said Pankaj filed a complaint against nine people mentioning their names.

Also read: Tripura assembly elections 2023: People will drive CPI-M, Congress out of state, says BJP MP Biplab Deb

“We have lodged the FIR under section 341/325/379 (a) and 34 IPC. Following this, we arrested some people – Sushanta Chandra Bhowmik, Tinku Debnath, Bhaskar Paul and Khokan Das. Among them, Sushanta Chandra Bhowmik is a corporator of Ward Number 51. We have forwarded them to the court,” he said.

The police official further informed that another complaint was also lodged against Pankaj Barman alleging that he has attacked BJP workers.

“So we have also arrested him and produced him before the court. We are working following the guideline of ECI,” he added.