AGARTALA: Tripura police has arrested one rape accused seven years after he did the crime.

Police sources said that the crime took place in 2015 and the officials of Kamalpur police station under the Dhalai district of Tripura arrested the accused person from Meghalaya.

According to the details of the incident, one Ajit Debbarma and his brother Lenojit Debbarma of Duraichhara Shyamrai Para area under Kamalpur raped a girl in 2015.

After the incident, a case was registered against them with Kamalpur police station in Tripura.

Among the accused, Lenojit was caught earlier. But Ajit escaped.

Later, Tripura police learned that Ajit was working at a restaurant under Yuai police station in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

Soon after they received the information, Tripura police contacted the SP of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

The officials of Kamalpur police station in Tripura went to Meghalaya and arrested the accused – Ajit Debbarma on Saturday night with the help of Meghalaya police.

The accused was brought to Tripura on Sunday.