Agartala: The ruling BJP in Tripura has decided to organize ‘Raj Bhawan Abhiyan’ on December 29 protesting the alleged financial irregularities in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Addressing a press conference in Agartala on Saturday, BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty alleged that after TIPRA Motha took over the charge of Tripura District Council, huge corruption has occurred in various departments of the council.

“Corruptions have occurred in interviews, in the recruitment process, and in the admission process as well. We are providing funds for the development of TTAADC but they are looting the money,” claimed Subrata.

Bharatiya Janata Janajati Morcha (BJJM), the tribal wing of the ruling BJP, general secretary Devid Debbarma and president Bikas Debbarma were also present.