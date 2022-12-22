Agartala: Tripura CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said the BJP government should release the ‘report card’ on the vision document consisting of 299 promises made to the voters before the 2018 Assembly elections.

Assembly elections in Tripura are due early next year. The then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had unveiled the BJP’s vision document before the 2018 Assembly elections.



“The BJP government should present the report card based on its vision document instead of a report card over the BJP-IPFT government’s performance during the past 58 months”, he stated at a party rally in South Tripura’s Bhuratali on Wednesday.

Recently, the BJP has published an Assembly constituency-wise report card highlighting the BJP-led government’s performance since 2018.

“The saffron party in its vision document had promised to provide 50,000 jobs in the first year if the party is voted into power. It had assured that the first cabinet if the party forms the government, will provide the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to the state government employees with arrears. The government has failed to clear the DA to the employees,” Choudhury said.



Choudhury also slammed the BJP over the social pension issue saying it had promised to provide a Rs 2000 social pension to selected beneficiaries.

“When the Left government lost the elections in February 2018, the number of social pensioners was 4.50 lakh and now it has reduced to 3.18 lakh. Around 1.32 lakh names of pensioners were deleted from the beneficiary list by the BJP government,” Choudhury said.

The CPI(M) state secretary said after spending 58 months in power, the state government started providing social pensions to 3.18 lakh beneficiaries.

“It is totally unfair to deprive more than one lakh pensioners of their pension”, he said.