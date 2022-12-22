AGARTALA: President of Tripura TMC – Pijush Kanti Biswas, on Wednesday, claimed that the presence and enthusiasm of youths in the party’s program proves that BJP is losing its ground and will be ousted from power.

Biswas said this during a procession of the Trinamool Congress held in Ambassa under the Dhalai district of Tripura.

In this context, Tripura TMC president Pijush Kanti Biswas said, “The presence and enthusiasm of the youth in Ambassa today clearly shows that the BJP government is leaving the state. The Trinamool Congress will be the architect of government formation and I believe that the BJP’s destruction is near. We are forming the government in the coming election.”

All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev who was also present said, “Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress state president Pijush Kanti Biswas has appeared in our midst today. We have taken the initiative of the rally because of the situation created by the BJP, unemployment is increasing in Tripura, a promise that the BJP couldn’t fulfill any of their promises till date. People had to be forcefully brought to PM’s meeting. BJP is weak and the people of Tripura don’t want BJP. I believe there will be change and Trinamool Congress will be the government.”

Meanwhile, ahead of elections, the Tripura TMC has started gaining its support as more 128 people have joined the party leaving BJP, Congress, and DYFI at Sonamura under Sepahijala district in the presence of Tripura Pradesh Youth Trinamool Congress Vice President Neel Kamal Saha.