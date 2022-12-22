Agartala: A section of terminated teachers in Tripura on Thursday gheraoed the residence of Chief Minister Manik Saha demanding a permanent solution to issues relating to their jobs.

“Before the 2018 Tripura assembly elections, BJP promised that our problems will be solved if the party formed government in the state. But it has been more than four years now BJP came to power but nothing has been done. The Chief Minister has discussed our demands two times but unfortunately, he has failed to solve our problems,” a terminated teacher told reporters in Agartala.

They claimed that earlier the agitating teachers tried to meet the Chief Minister but failed.

“We came here just to know whether our demand is fair or not. We get to know from an RTI reply that we didn’t lose our job. If our demand is not fair, the CM should send us back to school or he should issue a termination letter. Our economic condition is very bad, our family members are suffering,” he said.

They further threatened to intensify their agitation if the chief minister failed to fulfill their demands.

“We have been protesting democratically for 64 days but if he doesn’t meet us then we will intensify our movement till our demands are not met,” the teachers said.

A total of 10,323 teachers appointed since 2010 were terminated after Tripura High Court ruled the recruitment criteria were unconstitutional, in a verdict that the Supreme Court upheld in 2017.

A permanent solution to the retrenchments was among the BJP’s promises before the 2018 Assembly elections.