Chandigarh: The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government cabinet inducted five new AAP MLAs on Monday as ministers.

This expansion was the first in Chief Minister Mann’s cabinet since AAP attained power.

The oath was administered by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to the MLAs at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium of Punjab Raj Bhawan.

Of the five MLAs, four were first-time legislators.

Also Read: 15 Assam elephants to be transported to Madhya Pradesh

Sunam MLA Aman Arora was the first one to take the oath and was followed by Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Amritsar South MLA.

Fauja Singh Sarari, who represents Guru Har Sahai, Chetan Singh Jourmajra, MLA from Samana, and Kharar legislator Anmol Gagan Mann took the oath after them.

Of these new ministers, Anmol Gagan Mann is the second woman to be a cabinet minister in the Mann-led cabinet.

Also Read: Indian security guard allegedly commits suicide at Indian Embassy in Nepal

The total number of ministers in the Punjab Government has now reached 15 with these five taking the oath.

It may be mentioned that the cabinet has the capacity of 18 ministers including the Chief Minister.