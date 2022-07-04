The Assam government has reportedly given its consent to hand over at least 15 elephants to Madhya Pradesh.

Officials from the Madhya Pradesh forest department have reportedly already visited Assam twice over the matter.

Another team of forest officials from the Madhya Pradesh forest department is slated to visit Assam to conduct health check-ups of the elephants.

Other formalities of bringing them will also be completed during this visit, chief wildlife warden of Madhya Pradesh – JS Chauhan was reported to be saying by The Free Press Journal.

Process of bringing elephants in Madhya Pradesh from Assam started in 2012 to monitor tigers in Madhya Pradesh’s tiger reserves and national parks.

The forest officials have made about nine visits to bring elephants to Madhya Pradesh during these years.

Now the Assam government has given consent to give 15 elephants.