Kathmandu: On Monday, an Indian national who was working at the Indian Embassy in Nepal as a security guard shot himself dead.

He allegedly killed himself in the morning at the embassy premises.

The 32-year-old Indian national was identified as Deepak Singh.

He allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at around 9 am.

However, why the person took the step was not known. As per the police he was on duty when he killed himself at the premise.

His body has been taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, for post-mortem.

Singh was a resident of Uttarakhand in India.

As per reports, the Indian Embassy is now conducting an internal investigation of the incident.

It may be mentioned that in 2005, two security guards were killed and another injured in an “accidental firing” at the Indian Embassy premises.