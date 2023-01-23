AGARTALA: Former chief minister of Tripura and BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb has exuded confidence of the saffron party’s good performance in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Commenting on the ‘alliance’ between the CPI-M and the Congress parties in Tripura, Biplab Deb said that the two parties fooled people of the state for decades with fake promises”.

Deb said that the two opposition parties, “should now be ready to get a befitting reply” from the people of Tripura.

He claimed that the CPI-M, which ruled Tripura for 25 years, before losing power to BJP in 2018, “has no chance of returning to power”.

“There is no chance of the CPI-M returning to power in Tripura, given that it oppressed people for many years,” Biplab Deb said during a rally in Sonamura area of Sepahijala district.

He added that the Tripura BJP will “win the election with a massive mandate”.

Elections to the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly will be held on February 16.

Counting of votes will be held on March 2.