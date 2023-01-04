AGARTALA: The ancestral home of former chief minister of Tripura and Rajya Sabha MP from the state – Biplab Deb – came under attack by miscreants, late on Tuesday night.

The miscreants, who attacked the ancestral home of former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, Rajdhanagar, are allegedly suspected to be backed by opposition CPI-M.

The miscreants also allegedly vandalised several vehicles that were parked near the ancestral residence of the former Tripura chief minister.

Several other vehicles and nearby shops were also allegedly set on fire by the miscreants, who also attacked the ancestral home of former Tripura CM Biplab Deb.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has accused the Left Front-led by the CPI-M of orchestrating the attack.

The attack allegedly took place when priests arrived at the residence to perform rituals ahead of the death anniversary of the father of the former Tripura CM.

According to reports, around 30 miscreants carrying sharp weapons launched the attack on the residence and vehicles, setting many of them on fire.

Although fire tenders reached the spot on time, the miscreants allegedly prevented them from putting out the fire.

The situation was came under control only after officials and personnel from a nearby police station rushed to the incident site.