Agartala: The BSF allegedly shot a suspected smuggler when he tried to smuggle contraband items in Bangladesh through the international border in Rahimpur under the Sepahijala district in Tripura this late evening.

Sources said that the smuggler identified as Babul Mia was shot by BSF at Rahimpur.

According to the details of the incident, Babul Mia was trying to smuggle some contraband through the international border and at that time the BSF jawan on duty at the border shot him in his head.

Immediately, Babul Mia fell down to the ground. He was first brought to the Boxanagar Social Health Center by the local people in a severe bleeding condition.

The doctor on duty, after preliminary treatment, referred him to GB Pant Hospital.

Babul Mia married the daughter of Ahid Mia of Rahimpur adjacent to the international border.

On the other hand, the BSF alleged that Babul was found smuggling some drugs and the BSF on duty first tried to stop him but his wife and other women of the house dragged two more women constables to the border following which a BSF jawan on the border duty shot him.

On the other hand, the brother-in-law of the victim has alleged that somebody has deliberately called Babul to get out of home and shot him.