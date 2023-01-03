Agartala: Tripura Police has arrested one person with live rounds and a pistol from Kumarghat railway station in the Unakoti district.

Speaking to reporters, Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kamal Debbarma said that they had prior information that one person was roaming near the Kumarghat railway station with some live ammunition.

“Soon after we received the information, we rushed to the spot and immediately detained the person identified as Nirmal Datta (30). During the preliminary search we have seized five live rounds and one magazine from his possession”, he said.

The SDPO further said that during preliminary interrogation Nirmal informed that he has some arms which he kept in his house.

“We rushed to his home and seized a 7.66 MM pistol along with an air gun. We have registered one Suo moto case and would produce him before the court tomorrow”, he added.