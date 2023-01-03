AGARTALA: The election commission has launched “Mission-929” with an aim to take the voters’ turnout in Tripura in the upcoming assembly elections to over 90 percent.

The election commission is reportedly focusing on 929 polling booths across Tripura, setting a target of 92 percent voters’ turnout in the assembly elections.

According to the election commission, these 929 polling booths recorded a voters’ turnout of less than 89 percent in the 2018 Tripura assembly elections.

Other than these 929 booths almost all booths in Tripura recorded a voters’ turnout of 91% or more.

The overall voters’ turnout in the previous assembly elections in Tripura was 89.5 percent.

The election commission is planning to launch an awareness campaign with poll officials visiting senior citizens and persons with disability and appeal to them to cast their votes.

The EC will make requisite arrangements such as ramps, wheelchairs and separate queues will be arranged at every polling station to felicitate senior citizens and persons with disability.

This will also ensure that voters can cast their votes peacefully in the Tripura assembly election to be held in 2023.

Elections to the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly are slated to be held in February and March this year.