AGARTALA: The ruling BJP in Tripura has decided to draft an election manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in the state with suggestions from common people.

The Tripura BJP has pressed into service as many as 30 vehicles with audio-video recording equipment, which will move around the state.

These vehicles will record the views and suggestions of the common people of the state, which will be incorporated by the Tripura BJP in its election manifesto.

The recording of the people’s views will begin on January 5.

The initiative will be launched by union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to Tripura.

Amit Shah will launch 15 well designed campaign vehicles from Dharmanagar in Tripura and another 15 vehicles from Sabroom.

Each of the campaign vehicles with trained personnel will cover at least two assembly constituencies extensively in eight days and will meet at Agartala in Tripura on January 12 along with suggestions where BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to address the gathering.