Agartala: At least 18 people including women and children have been infected with suspected diarrhoea in the East Kalabaria area under the Bharat Chandranagar block of the Belonia subdivision in the South district of Tripura.

The patients have been admitted to Maicherra Primary Health Centre.

Health official sources said that there are reports of more or less such cases from different places.

“It is usually seasonal. The number of infected is more in the East Kalabari area. On Sunday, health workers from Belonia went to Maicherra Primary Health Center and took necessary measures including treating the affected. A team of health workers will go there again. They will visit the affected people from house to house and provide medical services”, the health official said on a condition of anonymity.

He suspected that it is Rota Virus Diarrhea which mostly affected people during the winter season.

It is reported that several patients with abdominal pain have been found in the area under Barpathari Health Centre in the South district.

The number of such patients with stomach aches along with diarrhoea from various health centres under the Belonia sub-division has been reported to be 58 till Sunday.