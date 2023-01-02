AGARTALA: Ahead of the visit of union home minister Amit Shah to Tripura to officially kick off election campaigning of the ruling BJP by flagging off Rath Yatra, Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha inspected the preparation of the event at Dharmanagr in North district.

Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Tripura on January 5 to inaugurate the Rath Yatra at 11 in the morning from Dharmanagar in the north district and another Rath Yatra at 2 pm from Sabroom in the south district of Tripura.

The Tripura chief minister, on Monday, inspected the preparedness at North district along with MLA Biswabandhu Sen, Malina Debanth, and other civil and police administrative officials.

“Home minister Amit Shah will officially launch the poll campaign of our party by flagging off two Rath Yatras on January 05,” said Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Sarkar.

The Tripura CM added: “We have the support of people. Everyone loves and respects Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“As the election 2023 is approaching two Rath Yatras of BJP from South and North district will join at Agartala on January 12. This rally will be also known as the Jana Asirbad Rally,” the Tripura CM said.

“We have the blessings of people and will form government again in 2023,” Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha said.