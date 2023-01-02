AGARTALA: The Tripura government is planning to set up a medical college and hospital in the state’s tribal belt.

This was informed by chief minister of Tripura – Dr Manik Saha recently.

Informing about this development, Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha said that the state government has already selected a site for the medical college in the tribal area.

The medical college and hospital will come up in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) area.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently, inaugurated a dental college in Tripura.

Moreover, Tripura has two medical colleges where post graduate courses are offered.

The Tripura chief minister added that medical facilities in the state are being upgraded in the district and sub-divisional hospitals.

He said that the upgradation will ease load on the GBP Hospital and Agartala Medical College in Tripura.

It may be mentioned here that Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha also holds the health portfolio of the state.