AGARTALA: The Muslim community in Tripura will vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

This was claimed by senior BJP leader from Tripura and union minister Pratima Bhoumik.

“It is always thought that the Muslims will not vote for the BJP. But that is not the reality. Religious polarization does not work in Tripura,” said Bhoumik.

She said that the BJP-led Tripura government has introduced several schemes for the people of the state, “irrespective of what religion one has”.

The union minister from Tripura said this while addressing party workers at Chandra Kala Hall of Kadamtala.

Notably, union home minister Amit Shah will visit Tripura on January 5, to flag off the party’s rath yatra highlighting the state government’ achievements.

The rath yatra under the banner Jana Vishwas Yatra will be carried out ahead of assembly elections in Tripura.

Assembly elections in Tripura is slated to be held during February-March this year.