AGARTALA: Tripura revenue minister NC Debbarma is no more.

The senior politician from Tripura passed away on Sunday (January 1).

He was 87 years old.

Debbarma breathed his last at the GB Pant Hospital in Agartala, Tripura.

He was admitted to the hospital due to serious physical illness and brain stroke.

Debbarma was hospitalised Friday after he suffered a brain stroke.

His condition was stated to be critical since he has blood clots in his brain.

Tripura CM Manik Saha soon visited the hospital and met doctors attending to Debbarma.

NC Debbarma was the president of the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) party in Tripura.

He was also the former director of All India Radio, Agartala, Tripura.

He allied his party with BJP in the 2018 Tripura assembly elections and won 8 seats out of 9.

