Agartala: Tripura Police recovered a body of a sexagenarian man from a drain in front of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha’s residence here in Agartala this afternoon.

Soon after locals found the floating body on the drain, has informed Police. They rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Police sources said that body is not yet identified and recovered from a drain beside Sri Krishna Temple and just opposite Chief Minister Dr Saha’s residence.

“We have received information that locals have found a floating body of a person in the drain. Accordingly, we rushed to the spot and after recovering the body sent it to GB Pant Hospital. It is expected that the person fell into the drain in an unconscious state of mind and died”, police said.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the recovery.