Prime Minister Narendra Modi has complimented the people of Assam for their efforts toward rhino conservation in the state after zero poaching incidents were reported in last year.

This is great news! Compliments to the people of Assam, who have shown the way and been proactive in their efforts to protect the rhinos. ? https://t.co/0lz68xiNyq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2023

Earlier, Assam chief minister, on Sunday, had claimed that the state reported zero cases of rhino poaching in the year 2022.

The Assam chief minister had appreciated the state’s forest and police departments for their efforts to protect the iconic animal.