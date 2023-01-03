North Lakhimpur: A renowned bodybuilder was killed in an accident that occurred due to low visibility owing to heavy fog on Tuesday in Lakhimpur.

Siddhartha Borgohain, a well-known face in the state’s bodybuilding circle died after the car he was travelling in met with a terrible road accident.

The tragedy occurred at 4 am when the SUV (a Tata Harrier) driven by Borgohain, bearing registration number AS22G7525 lost control and skidded from NH-15 close to the railway overbridge at Bhogpur, near Narayanpur.

The accident reportedly occurred due to poor visibility and heavy fog.

The youth icon, who hails from Dhemaji died on the spot while his co-passenger Pulakesh Gogoi was severely injured.

They were heading to Guwahati from Dhemaji.