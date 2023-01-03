Guwahati: The Kadam Revenue Circle of Lakhimpur district evicted several encroachers on land belonging to the Soil Conservation (SC) department in Thekeraguri on the left-hand bank of Subansiri district.

The eviction was carried out following complaints by the Lakhimpur district Soil Conservation department a week ago.

The SC land consisting of 106 bighas was reportedly encroached on by some 13 families and was cleared by the officials from Kadam Revenue Circle after receiving an on-the-spot assessment report by the village head assigned by the Revenue Circle Officer.

Also Read: TMC protests district merger in Assam

All the 13 illegally constructed houses were bulldozed in that eviction drive at the SC plantation land at Thekeraguri under Chawul Dhowa Police Outpost.

According to the Kadam Revenue Circle officials, similar evictions were carried out in 2019 on the same encroached SC plantation land at Thekeraguri.

Also Read: Assam State Zoo welcomes newborn black panther, Kaziranga welcomes baby elephant

However many of the evicted families have returned to the same land recently and built houses. A case has been lodged by the SC department over the issue.