Here is the horoscope for 12 August 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (12 August 2025).

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Remember that it takes energy to repress and bottle up your feelings, Aries. Without realizing it you may be stuffing a great deal of emotion inside while trying to ignore it. The truth is that expressing these feelings – anger, happiness, fear, self-doubt – will energize and free you. The atmosphere around you will lighten up and you’ll be able to interact more openly with others.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Deep inside you know the right thing to do, Taurus. Perhaps you just saw someone drop money on the ground and you picked it up. Do you return it or pocket it for yourself? You’re likely to feel like you have the devil on one shoulder arguing with the angel on the other. It’s important that you listen to the angel. Do what you know is right.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Your mastery of your mind and ability to stay disciplined about your goals is impressive, Gemini. Others recognize and appreciate your efforts much more than usual. You may be called upon to assist in some other project or someone else’s emotional drama because you have the stability required to remedy the situation. Don’t downplay your talent in this area.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

You may feel as if someone or something has just reformatted your hard drive, Cancer. Suddenly things are running much more smoothly. The key now is to find the discipline and organization to understand this new system fully. Streamline your thoughts and be more efficient about how you use your energy. You’ll be more effective overall if you can keep from scattering your resources.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

You may be forced to put your thoughts into neat little boxes that can be easily understood and processed, Leo. Your ideas are abstract and don’t always make reasonable sense. It’s OK to have a bit of mystery about things that rational minds can’t explain. Although you may feel like the goal is to arrange things in an orderly way, don’t feel like you have to do it.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

This may be a difficult day in which you feel pressured to get things done, Virgo, yet there’s indecisiveness and hesitation lingering in your mind. Between a rock and hard place is no easy spot, but you’ll find your way out. Perhaps the thing you should do is make a move – any move. Once you get the energy flowing, the direction you need to take will be clear.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

There’s tremendous discipline in your way of thinking, Libra, which is helping you advance toward your goals. Don’t expect that you will solve every problem right away. Keep in mind that you will be able to sort through issues more efficiently. Once you have things sufficiently fleshed out, it will be easier to put the pieces back together. Stay detached instead of getting emotionally involved.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Your thoughts may be strained, Scorpio, and you could find it difficult to process things that are normally no problem. Try not to force answers that don’t seem to want to come. If the information flows easily and smoothly, you will know that it’s meant for you. If you have to pull teeth in order to get at the truth, you may need to back off.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Your thinking may have emotional overtones that prevent you from seeing the truth clearly, Sagittarius. Do your best to tame your feelings in order to let more rational thoughts rise to the surface. There’s a stability that comes when you honor your emotions from a detached perspective instead of immediately taking action in response to how you feel. Think about this as you engage with others.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

The thing you dread the most could be the very thing you need the most in your life, Capricorn. You’re at a point right now when the lessons that come might be hard to swallow, but they’re necessary. Don’t try to resist what you know you must face. Approach things with courage instead of fear and you can conquer anything. Once you climb the mountain, the rest is downhill.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

You may look at your orderly closet, well-organized desk, and clean bathroom and be proud, Aquarius. Other people may fret about suddenly having to get their lives in order, but you’re already there. Perhaps you don’t realize it because you’re such a perfectionist. Perhaps you don’t give yourself enough credit for all the work you do. Give yourself a pat on the back today.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

You could feel blocked, Pisces, like you’re in a trap. Perhaps your friends are influencing you into believing one thing, while your family has you trained to believe another. You wear different masks in different situations so you may have forgotten the real person underneath. Things are in conflict, and you may be forced to make important decisions. The truth is the only way to escape the trap.