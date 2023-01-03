Guwahati: With the State Government announcing the merger of at least four districts with four others, the Assam Trinamool Congress opposing the decision has announced a series of protests.

The Assam Government after a cabinet meeting announced the merger of Biswanath district with Sonitpur district, Hojai district with Nagaon district, Bajali district with Barpeta district and Tamulpur district with Baksa district.

With the decision being announced, the Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora termed the decision as “regressive”.

The Assam Trinamool Congress expressing strong opposition said that the government’s decision can not be accepted as it will take the state backwards.

ATC president Ripun Bora said that even if there was a need for a constituency delimitation it could have been carried out within the concerned districts.

Speaking about the delimitation, Bora said that the interim delimitation would be meaningless as in 2026 another nationwide delimitation would anyways have to be carried.

He said that as per the mandate of the Constitution, a nationwide delimitation will be carried in 2026.

Bora said that back in 2007, the parties now in power opposed the delimitation.

The parties including the AGP and BJP opposed the delimitation exercise citing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process. “But now, all of a sudden they have started to come up with the same process that they opposed earlier”, he added.