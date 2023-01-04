Guwahati: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati would from now on be guarded by the Scorpio’s lethal form, the Mahindra Marksman.

A Mahindra Marksman was spotted outside the largest and busiest airport in the region. The armoured vehicle was brought to the airport today and stationed at the main entrance of the airport, with four heavily armed men guarding it.

The Mahindra Marksman is India’s first armoured capsule-based light bulletproof vehicle to provide protection to the personnel of defence, paramilitary and police forces against small arms fire and grenade attacks. It has the capability to be used in counter-terrorism as well as conventional roles.

Also Read: Assam govt to take steps to address erosion caused by Dibru river: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Mahindra Marksman was first unveiled in 2009 and was first put into service by Mumbai Police’s Force One and was then ordered by several other state and central police forces and by paramilitary forces including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The Mahindra marksman would be manned by the personnel of the CISF as the airports in India are guarded by them.

Also Read: Three from Assam arrested in Manipur for overstaying on expired ILP

The SUV is deployed by various forces for Counter-Insurgency Operations including Patrolling in High-Intensity Areas and Conventional operations including Convoy Protection, Riot Control.

The armoured SUV is deployed by Force One of Mumbai Police, Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Kolkata Police and CISF, who have deployed the vehicle at various airports across India.