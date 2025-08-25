Guwahati: In a landmark decision Assam has been granted four bighas of prime land, measuring about 2.5 acres, in Mumbai’s Colaba on a 60-year lease.

The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has allotted the land to the Assam government.

The land given by the Mumbai Port Authority, will allow the state to develop permanent public infrastructure.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, described it as a “people-first initiative” aimed at addressing the long-standing needs of the Assamese community in Mumbai.

He said the project would provide a base for patients, students, entrepreneurs and others.

It would also fulfill a major aspiration of the people of Assam for a dedicated institutional presence in Mumbai.

Officials indicated that while detailed plans were still being finalised, the focus would be on building infrastructure of high public utility.

The proposed facilities could include healthcare support, educational hostels, welfare services and incubation centres for start-ups.

The long lease period ensures the Assam government has ample time to execute projects with long-term benefits.

Experts say the decision has both economic and social significance.

For decades, people from Assam and the Northeast have struggled for accommodation, healthcare access and student facilities in Mumbai.

Henceforth Assam can provide critical support to its migrant population while also opening doors for entrepreneurs to connect with Mumbai’s finance and innovation ecosystem.

Meera Deshpande, an urban policy expert at Mumbai University, noted that this strengthened Assam’s integration with the national economic mainstream.

The political implications are equally notable.

Coming ahead of the crucial state elections, the government can project this achievement as a success in expanding the state’s footprint nationally.

Community leaders have also welcomed the step.

Ranjan Saikia, a long-time Assamese diaspora leader in Mumbai, said this would ease the struggles of patients and students.

“It would also give the community a sense of belonging in India’s commercial hub,” he said.

Economists believe the move could also unlock new opportunities.

Arunabha Bhattacharya observed that Mumbai’s status as a financial hub would help Assam’s entrepreneurs gain exposure.

They can build national networks.

And create a pipeline of talent and innovation flowing from the Northeast to the rest of India.

However, challenges remain.

Developing a prime land in Colaba will require significant investment.

Experts warn against delays and bureaucratic hurdles.

Urban planner Ritika Jain pointed out that Colaba was a highly congested zone with strict planning regulations.

Despite these challenges, the move is being seen as a strategic step forward.

As Sonowal underlined, Mumbai will now not just be a destination for Assam’s people, but also a platform for their aspirations.